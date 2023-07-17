ACSO Grant

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is using grant money to make improvements to its
services. The office has received a one-point-eight-million-dollar grant. Officials say it will go
toward things like new equipment for SWAT teams, bulletproof vests for officers and
deputies in the county and a new “violent crime command vehicle.” The money is coming
from the Office of Criminal Justice’s Violent Crime Intervention Fund.
