Krystal Renee’ Rollo

Jim Harris 3 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 87 Views

HOLLEY GAMBLE FUNERA GAMBLE FUNERAAttachments11:14 AM (6 hours ago)
to Brad, WYSH, Ken, ken

Krystal Renee’ Rollow, 46, went to be with her Heavenly Father on July 7, 2023, at her home in Knoxville, Tn. She was of Christian faith.

Krystal graduated from Tennessee Technical College and enjoyed working as a Surgical Technician at Southeast Eye Specialist and Oak Ridge Eye Center.

Her favorite hobbies were sewing and painting, she was very creative and loved with all her heart.

Krystal is survived by her beloved child, Sammy, two sisters, Whitney Toney and Alana Kiely, and Krystal’s mother, Nancy Bowden. She is predeceased by her father, Sammy Rollow.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 13, 2023 from 3:00-5:00 pm in the little chapel of First Baptist Church of Clinton.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

MEDIC reports ‘critically low’ inventory of O-Negative blood

(MEDIC press release) MEDIC has a critically low inventory for O Negative blood. There is …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.