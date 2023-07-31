54k in Grants

Jim Miller 9 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 12 Views

In May, the Oak Ridge Breakfast Rotary Club awarded $54,000 in grants to 27
charitable organizations and causes in Oak Ridge, Anderson and Roane counties.
This was the third successive year the club has awarded over $50,000 in grants,
according to a news release. The five largest grants went to TORCH (Tennessee
Out-Reach Center for Homeless), CASA of the Tennessee Heartland, Clinch River
Habitat for Humanity, Free Medical Clinic of Oak Ridge, and the Oak Ridge
Schools Family Resource Cente

About Jim Miller

Check Also

Multi-vehicle crash fatality

A motorcyclist died after a multi-vehicle crash shut down both lanes on ClintonHighway in Anderson …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.