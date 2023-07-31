In May, the Oak Ridge Breakfast Rotary Club awarded $54,000 in grants to 27
charitable organizations and causes in Oak Ridge, Anderson and Roane counties.
This was the third successive year the club has awarded over $50,000 in grants,
according to a news release. The five largest grants went to TORCH (Tennessee
Out-Reach Center for Homeless), CASA of the Tennessee Heartland, Clinch River
Habitat for Humanity, Free Medical Clinic of Oak Ridge, and the Oak Ridge
Schools Family Resource Cente
54k in Grants
In May, the Oak Ridge Breakfast Rotary Club awarded $54,000 in grants to 27