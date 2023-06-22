Y-12 and Pantex teams recognized for ‘excellence in infrastructure’

(CNS press release) The National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) Office of Infrastructure recently recognized seven teams from the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge, and the Pantex Plant in Amarillo, Texas. The teams, made up of hundreds of employees from the NNSA Production Office (NPO) and Consolidated Nuclear Security (CNS), were honored with Excellence Awards for outstanding accomplishments during Fiscal Year 2022.

“The work done by these teams, and those who support them, will further the NNSA mission for years to come,” NPO Manager Teresa Robbins said. “Their commitment to excellence and creative solutions make them among the best in the Nuclear Security Enterprise.”

From streamlining routine maintenance tasks to installing essential machines for operations and finding environmentally friendly solutions, the winning teams’ work impacts day-to-day infrastructure tasks integral to serving the nation.

“Safety, a reliable infrastructure, and efficient operations are the heartbeat of our sites,” CNS President and CEO Rich Tighe said. “These award-winning projects highlight the outstanding dedication to the safe modernization of our infrastructure and ultimately to our important national security mission.”

At Y-12, four groups were recognized. One team removed a contaminated legacy building without impacting the environment or putting people at risk. The team’s efforts made way for continuing innovation and construction on-site. Another team earned accolades for shrinking a maintenance backlog by 66%, ensuring continued employee safety. Additional teams recognized at Y-12 included one that proactively planned for climate change and another that successfully completed a machine

maintenance program despite multiple supply chain issues.

At Pantex, three teams were recognized with awards. One was honored for completing a planned site electrical outage with a scope impacting the largest number of production facilities and personnel the plant has ever undertaken. Another team was recognized for replacing three high-risk chillers to provide a better work environment for critical mission support areas.

A third group, the High Explosives Science and Engineering project construction team, worked together with an environmental project team to relocate 15,000 cubic yards of excess soil on site, saving approximately 70,000 heavy truck miles, reducing fuel consumption by 12,500 gallons and reducing carbon dioxide emissions by about 130 tons.