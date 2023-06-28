Wayne Russell Chaniott, 73

Wayne Russell Chaniott passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, June 25, 2023. He was 73 years old. For more than a year, Wayne had battled cancer while stoically maintaining courage and determination. His sons, Ryan and Andrew, in particular, mourn the loss but are grateful for their father’s example, for his many sacrifices and for his unconditional love through the ups and downs of co-raising two boys, encouraging them, supporting them and driving them to endless sporting events.

Wayne was born in LaFollette, Tennessee and lived in East Tennessee his entire life. He would not have dreamed of living anywhere else. He graduated from ETSU and was an early member of the Zeta Omega chapter of the Sigma Chi Fraternity.

For 40 years, he owned and operated Archer’s Food Center in Norris, Tennessee. Wayne knew everyone in Norris, and everyone knew him. The store was his home, and his customers were a part of his family. Wayne was so much more than a grocer; he was a connector of people. He built Archer’s into a landmark and was proud to serve the community.

When not at the store, Wayne could probably be found fishing for Walleye on Norris Lake with one of his fishing buddies. His fish tales were legendary, a source of entertainment at all gatherings. He was also passionate about the Tennessee Vols. In particular, he loved basketball and rarely missed a home game.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Sara and William Chaniott and his sisters Marcia Chaniott Kenny and Beverly Jeanne Chaniott.

Family and friends left to mourn Wayne’s passing include his sons, Ryan (Jennie) Chaniott and Andrew Chaniott, his siblings Roger Neal Chaniott and Pamela (Samuel) Higdon as well as a host of other nieces, nephews and close friends.

The family will be hosting a reception from 4:30-6:30 pm, Friday, June 30 at the Norris Community Center. A private service for family will be held at Saint Francis Episcopal Church.

The family would like to extend gratitude to the many cherished friends who generously shared time with him during the last few months, and a special thanks to his siblings Neal and Pam who were integral to the care of both him and the store in his time of illness.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to The Tennessee Fund or The Norris Lake Project.

