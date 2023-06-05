Veterans’ Breakfast is Saturday

(Submitted) Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together for a community Veterans Breakfast to honor veterans.

The breakfast, hosted by Anderson County citizens, is locally sponsored this month by Ray Varner Ford.

The breakfast will be held Saturday, June 10th at the Clinton Community Center, 101 S. Hicks Street, Clinton. The “Chow line” opens at 8:30 am and there will be a brief program at 9 am honoring veterans.

All of the Veterans Breakfasts will recognize and honor local veterans and their families for their service to the United States.

Anderson County residents and community volunteers are working together to make the breakfast a free monthly event that will allow veterans of all ages and branches to fellowship and share stories together. Veterans are welcome to bring spouses, family, or friends with them. The City of Clinton is recognized as a special sponsor for hosting the monthly location and set up. Local media is especially recognized for their role in letting veterans know about the breakfast each month.

Many generous donors are also recognized for providing regular monthly door prizes.

July 8, 2023 is sponsored by Oak Ridge Moose Lodge 1316 and Women of the Moose 1062; August 12, 2023 is sponsored by Travis McCarter; September 9, 2023 is sponsored by Alexander Guest House; October 14, 2023 is sponsored by Humana—Keith Rogers; and November 11th’s is sponsored by Daniel Forrester Law Office.

To learn more, e-mail VeteransofAndersonCounty@gmail.com, or visit Facebook and search for Veterans Appreciation Breakfast – Anderson County. If you are interested in sponsoring a breakfast, please contact Terry at 865-310-4097.