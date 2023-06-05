Veterans’ Breakfast is Saturday

Jim Harris 1 day ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 20 Views

(Submitted) Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together for a community Veterans Breakfast to honor veterans.

The breakfast, hosted by Anderson County citizens, is locally sponsored this month by Ray Varner Ford.

The breakfast will be held Saturday, June 10th at the Clinton Community Center, 101 S. Hicks Street, Clinton.  The “Chow line” opens at 8:30 am and there will be a brief program at 9 am honoring veterans.

All of the Veterans Breakfasts will recognize and honor local veterans and their families for their service to the United States.

Anderson County residents and community volunteers are working together to make the breakfast a free monthly event that will allow veterans of all ages and branches to fellowship and share stories together. Veterans are welcome to bring spouses, family, or friends with them. The City of Clinton is recognized as a special sponsor for hosting the monthly location and set up.  Local media is especially recognized for their role in letting veterans know about the breakfast each month.

Many generous donors are also recognized for providing regular monthly door prizes.

July 8, 2023 is sponsored by Oak Ridge Moose Lodge 1316 and Women of the Moose 1062; August 12, 2023 is sponsored by Travis McCarter; September 9, 2023 is sponsored by Alexander Guest House; October 14, 2023 is sponsored by Humana—Keith Rogers; and November 11th’s is sponsored by Daniel Forrester Law Office.

To learn more, e-mail VeteransofAndersonCounty@gmail.com, or visit Facebook and search for Veterans Appreciation Breakfast – Anderson County. If you are interested in sponsoring a breakfast, please contact Terry at 865-310-4097.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

ACSO warns of another scam

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about yet another telephones scam. Monday, officials …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.