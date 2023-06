Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Heiskell invites everyone to their Vacation Bible School Monday, June 19th through Friday, June 23rd.

There will be classes for all ages and fun for the whole family, so plan on coming out each night at 7 pm for a week full of Bible lessons, worship, crafts, music, and more, including dinner served each night.

Mt. Zion Baptist Church is located at 2000 Hinds Creek Road in Heiskell (37754) and they cannot wait to see you June 19th through the 23rd!