UCOR receives safety award

(Submitted) United Cleanup Oak Ridge (UCOR) has received The Association of Union Constructors’ (TAUC) “Thomas J. Reynolds Award” for its exemplary safety record.

TAUC is the premier national trade association for the union construction and maintenance industry, with more than 1,800 contractor companies that use union labor for their projects. The award recognizes member organizations who achieved superior DART (Days Away, Restricted or Transferred) safety rates. To be eligible for the Reynolds award, organizations must achieve a 1.2 DART rate, which is well below the Bureau of Labor Statistics most recent national average of 1.6.

“Because our workers do such high hazard work, we have strong safety programs and personnel at all of our work sites,” said UCOR Chief Safety and Security Officer Clint Wolfley. “Everyone in the company knows how serious we are about our commitment to keeping them safe. They match our commitment with their own dedication to working safely.”

At its 2023 Construction Leadership Conference, TAUC presented UCOR with the “Zero DART Award” for achieving no DART incidents. Len Morgan, UCOR’s manager of labor relations, accepted the award on the company’s behalf.

UCOR’s Clint Wolfley and Len Morgan with the Thomas J. Reynolds safety award (UCOR photo)

“We have more than 800 union workers across our job sites,” Morgan said. “I was proud to represent them and all of our workers and bring back this award that showcases their achievement.”

“Safety is not just another talking point, it must be engrained in the culture of our industry. The Thomas J. Reynolds Award rewards those contractors who have answered the call, performing millions of work hours with ZERO days away, restricted, or transferred,” said Daniel Hogan, TAUC CEO. “This year, UCOR embodied this idea, working over three million hours and living safety as a culture, not a concept.”

UCOR is the DOE Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management’s lead environmental cleanup contractor. The company’s 2,100+ workers are dedicated to safely reducing environmental risk on the Oak Ridge Reservation while helping DOE’s Office of Science and the National Nuclear Security Administration continue their important missions. Learn more about the company at www.UCOR.com.