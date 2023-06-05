UCOR’s Clint Wolfley and Len Morgan with the Thomas J. Reynolds safety award (UCOR photo)

UCOR receives safety award

Jim Harris 1 day ago Local News Leave a comment 24 Views

(Submitted) United Cleanup Oak Ridge (UCOR) has received The Association of Union Constructors’ (TAUC) “Thomas J. Reynolds Award” for its exemplary safety record.

TAUC is the premier national trade association for the union construction and maintenance industry, with more than 1,800 contractor companies that use union labor for their projects. The award recognizes member organizations who achieved superior DART (Days Away, Restricted or Transferred) safety rates. To be eligible for the Reynolds award, organizations must achieve a 1.2 DART rate, which is well below the Bureau of Labor Statistics most recent national average of 1.6.

“Because our workers do such high hazard work, we have strong safety programs and personnel at all of our work sites,” said UCOR Chief Safety and Security Officer Clint Wolfley.  “Everyone in the company knows how serious we are about our commitment to keeping them safe. They match our commitment with their own dedication to working safely.”

At its 2023 Construction Leadership Conference, TAUC presented UCOR with the “Zero DART Award” for achieving no DART incidents. Len Morgan, UCOR’s manager of labor relations, accepted the award on the company’s behalf. 

UCOR’s Clint Wolfley and Len Morgan with the Thomas J. Reynolds safety award (UCOR photo)

“We have more than 800 union workers across our job sites,” Morgan said. “I was proud to represent them and all of our workers and bring back this award that showcases their achievement.”

“Safety is not just another talking point, it must be engrained in the culture of our industry. The Thomas J. Reynolds Award rewards those contractors who have answered the call, performing millions of work hours with ZERO days away, restricted, or transferred,” said Daniel Hogan, TAUC CEO. “This year, UCOR embodied this idea, working over three million hours and living safety as a culture, not a concept.”

UCOR is the DOE Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management’s lead environmental cleanup contractor. The company’s 2,100+ workers are dedicated to safely reducing environmental risk on the Oak Ridge Reservation while helping DOE’s Office of Science and the National Nuclear Security Administration continue their important missions. Learn more about the company at www.UCOR.com.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

AC Democratic Women’s Club Picnic in Norris Saturday

(Submitted, AC Democratic Women’s Club) The Anderson County Democratic Women’s Club will host a picnic …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.