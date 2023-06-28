Two Smokies named to MLB All-Star Futures Game

Jim Harris 7 hours ago Local Sports Leave a comment 14 Views

(Submitted, Tennessee Smokies) Two Tennessee Smokies players were selected to participate in this year’s All-Star Futures Game in Seattle. Cubs top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong will make his second consecutive Futures Game appearance. In last year’s Futures Game, Crow-Armstrong was 1-for-2 with a double and a run scored in his home state of California at Dodgers Stadium. Crow-Armstrong is currently hitting .280 with 9 HRs and 45 RBI.

The second Smokie selected was third baseman BJ Murray. A switch-hitter, Murray offers one of the best combinations of plate discipline and power potential in the Cubs system. Murray leads the team with 42 walks and is tied for second in the Southern League with 17 doubles.

The 2023 All-Star Futures Game will be played on Saturday, July 8, at 7 pm at T-Mobile Park and will be broadcast exclusively on Peacock.

The Smokies begin the second half of the season Wednesday night as they begin a road trip to Chattanooga that will continue through Monday.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Oak Ridge to host USA Cycling Individual Time Trial National Championships Thursday

(Information from Oak Ridge Today, a WYSH news partner) Oak Ridge will host the USA …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.