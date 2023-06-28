Two Smokies named to MLB All-Star Futures Game

(Submitted, Tennessee Smokies) Two Tennessee Smokies players were selected to participate in this year’s All-Star Futures Game in Seattle. Cubs top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong will make his second consecutive Futures Game appearance. In last year’s Futures Game, Crow-Armstrong was 1-for-2 with a double and a run scored in his home state of California at Dodgers Stadium. Crow-Armstrong is currently hitting .280 with 9 HRs and 45 RBI.

The second Smokie selected was third baseman BJ Murray. A switch-hitter, Murray offers one of the best combinations of plate discipline and power potential in the Cubs system. Murray leads the team with 42 walks and is tied for second in the Southern League with 17 doubles.

The 2023 All-Star Futures Game will be played on Saturday, July 8, at 7 pm at T-Mobile Park and will be broadcast exclusively on Peacock.

The Smokies begin the second half of the season Wednesday night as they begin a road trip to Chattanooga that will continue through Monday.