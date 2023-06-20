TN Fish & Wildlife Commission meets Friday

(TFWC press release) The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commissions returns to Nashville for a one-day meeting on Friday, June 23. The meeting will be held at the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s Region II Ray Bell Building with a 9.a.m. start.

The Commission will be provided an update on the strategic planning effort at Buffalo Ridge Refuge in Humphreys County. An overview of the current construction progress and future construction plans will be discussed. Consisting of close to 3,000 areas, Buffalo Ridge is the site for many outreach events and the location of TWRA’s Law Enforcement Training Academy.

The Wildlife Management Committee will vote on minor edits to the Wildlife Management Areas proclamation. These will include date corrections and a minor clarification of the closure period for the newly named Sergeant Lee Russell Refuge.

The Commission will vote on seven rules and regulations that were previewed at its April meeting. Among changes being considered are to allow a co-registrant of a boat, rules and regulations of live wildlife, and restriction of locations for the use of alcohol on wildlife management areas. New rules being presented include an outline of the Agency’s provisions for the sale of forestry products and falconry language modifications.

The next TFWC meeting will be held August 24-25 at Pickwick State Park in Hardin County.