Anderson County Sheriff's Office entry

THSO offers chance to vote for Best Looking police vehicle

Jim Harris 10 mins ago

As part of the 19th Annual Law Enforcement Challenge, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office will offer “Tennessee’s Best-Looking Cruiser Award” to recognize the law enforcement agency with the “coolest” cruiser photo. All law enforcement agencies in Tennessee are eligible to participate. 

The deadline to vote is Friday, June 30, by 4 pm CDT/5 pm EDT.

Campbell County Sheriff’s Office entry

The Rules:

1. This contest is open to the public. No account required. 
2. Each voter may only submit one vote using one email address. If a voter submits more than one vote using more than one email address, all votes submitted by that voter will be discarded. Email irregularities will be monitored to ensure fairness.
3. The winning agency will be selected based on ranked voting. This means each voter is required to vote for three agencies based on the following ranking. If the voter selects an agency more than once, all votes from that individual will be invalidated. 

  • First Place = 3 Points
  • Second Place = 2 Points
  • Third Place = 1 Point 
Oliver Springs Police Department entry

Locally, participating agencies include the Anderson and Campbell County Sheriff’s Offices, and the police departments in Caryville, Oak Ridge, Oliver Springs, and Rocky Top. The Roane State Community College Police have also entered the contest.

Oak Ridge Police Department entry

The contest winner will be announced and awarded at the Law Enforcement Challenge on Friday, August 4th.

Rocky Top Police Department entry

You can find a link to the Tennessee Traffic Safety website, where you can cast your ballot, here.

