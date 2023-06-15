State’s K-12 education portal updated with new information

(Comptroller’s Office) The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has released updated interactive online maps and dashboards for K-12 education. The dashboards and maps display data on public schools, public school districts, private schools, church-related schools, and home schools for the 2021-2022 school year.

The data for public and non-public schools can be viewed here .

For public schools and school districts, users can view data on teacher salaries, student enrollment, educational attainment, school building quality, and state and local funding. For non-public schools, users can find information about school accreditation, the total number of students and teachers, and more.

Data from past school years is also included, allowing users to see trends over time. Video tutorials demonstrating how to operate the interactive maps and dashboards are available on the Comptroller’s website.

The Comptroller’s Office updates the maps and dashboards each year with the latest data from the Tennessee Department of Education, the Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations, and the U.S. Census Bureau.

To access the interactive dashboards, please visit the Comptroller’s website at: tncot.cc/orea .