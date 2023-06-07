State Parks offering TN Promise volunteer events

(TN State Parks) Tennessee State Parks will offer volunteer work events at 38 parks across the state this month for Tennessee Promise scholars to fulfill their community service hours. Of those 38 parks, 37 will hold their activities on Saturday, June 24. Radnor Lake State Park will have two separate events on Friday, June 23.

Details for all the parks involved can be found online at this link. All participants must register on the website.

“Tennessee State Parks are happy once again to be involved in the Tennessee Promise program,” said David Salyers, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC). “The program has a community service element that helps students get their financial assistance, so this works out well both for our parks and the students.”

Activities for the workday at various parks include cleanup, removing invasive plants, gardening, and park beautification projects. Participants are encouraged to wear appropriate clothing for the work and bring items such as water, snacks, and sunscreen.

Tennessee Promise provides students the chance to attend tuition-free any of the state’s community colleges, colleges of applied technology, or other eligible institutions offering an associate degree program. One of the requirements to maintain eligibility is to complete eight hours of community service. The parks also accept help from any other volunteers who wish to participate.

For more information on the Tennessee Promise program please visit this link.

Details on Cove Lake State Park event

Cove Lake will be hosting a Tennessee Promise Saturday volunteer day on Saturday, June 24, 2023

The 4 hour work day will consist of landscaping, flower bed weeding, and invasive plant removal

Tools and work gloves will be provided but feel free to bring your own if you’d like.

Please bring plenty of water as it will most likely be hot and the work will all be outside.

Please dress in closed toe shoes and clothing that you don’t mind getting dirty.

We will meet at the main park office (visitor’s center) and then break into groups to start the projects.

The park office is located at the main entrance of the park next to the flag pole.

Anyone is welcome to attend, this event is not limited to Tennessee Promise students!

You will need to register online and you can do so by following this link.

Details on Norris Dam State Park event

Get your TN Promise hours in by cleaning up cemeteries at Norris Dam State Park. Meet at the Park Office at 10:00am on June 24th to assist with clearing old flowers and cleaning gravestones in the Harmon and Burris Cemeteries. Bring water, lunch, and wear comfortable clothing that you don’t mind getting dirty in! We will be getting four hours of work in on this day.

Please pre-register; waivers will be available to fill out on the day of the event.