State-level TCAP results released

(TDE) Today, the Tennessee Department of Education released the 2022-23 Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) state-level results, demonstrating increases in academic proficiency for students across all tested subjects and grades. These statewide results include both Spring 2023 and Fall 2022 end-of-course (EOC) exams in English Language Arts (ELA), mathematics, science and social studies, and data is presented by subject, grade and student group.

This year, TCAP assessment data is available on a new interactive dashboard on the State Report Card, labeled “2023 Assessment.” This new section will help students and families, educators, district and school leaders, and policymakers visualize TCAP assessment results and have a better understanding of 2023 statewide TCAP performance. To learn more about how to view data on the interactive dashboard, watch this short overview video here.

“Tennessee’s strategic education investments have resulted in encouraging gains for students across every subject and grade, including strong reading improvements,” said Governor Bill Lee. “As we continue our work to prepare students for success in the classroom and beyond, Tennessee remains committed to supporting teachers and empowering families with multiple pathways to achievement so every student can thrive.”

Tennessee’s annual TCAP assessment provides reliable data on how students are performing, and during the 2022-23 school year, students took state TCAP assessments in general education subject areas to collect valuable data and inform strategic decision-making on how to best support the success of all students. Overall, the statewide 2022-23 TCAP student participation rate was 99%, an increase from last year, with 92 districts achieving a 99% participation rate and 29 districts achieving 100% participation rates.

Together, district and school leaders, educators, families, and elected officials have made tremendous efforts to support learning, close achievement gaps exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and accelerate learning. Building on the gains made last year and reflecting on the state’s academic recovery and acceleration strategy implemented to both rebound from the pandemic and move Tennessee forward, the 2022-23 TCAP results demonstrate improvements compared to last year. Additionally, across all students tested, ELA proficiency rates have rebounded and exceeded pre-pandemic scores. Math is a continued area of focus, with TCAP assessment data indicating this year’s proficiency rates have improved but not yet rebounded to pre-pandemic proficiency rates.

Students who score “meets” or “exceeds” are considered to be proficient and meeting grade-level expectations for the mastery of academic standards, while students who score “approaching” or “below” may benefit from additional learning supports to achieve proficiency.

“Each year, TCAP assessment data provides important measures of student achievement that can help us understand what moves student learning forward and replicate this in all grades and subjects, ensuring that all Tennessee students have the opportunity to succeed,” said Interim Commissioner Sam Pearcy. “Now, we must stay focused on strong implementation, strong academic instruction, and continue to use data to help accelerate learning for all students.”

The 2022-23 TCAP statewide data highlights include the following:

English Language Arts (ELA)

Statewide, 38.1% of students scored proficient on ELA assessments across all tested grades. 1.6 percentage point increase from last year’s proficiency rate of 36.5% 8.3 percentage point increase from 2020-21’s proficiency rate of 29.8%

In grades 3-8, 36.6% of students scored proficient on ELA assessments. 1.5 percentage point increase from last year’s proficiency rate of 35.1% 8.2 percentage point increase from 2020-21’s proficiency rate of 28.4%

In grades 9-10, 42.3% of students scored proficient on ELA assessments. 2.1 percentage point increase from last year’s proficiency rate of 40.2% 8.6 percentage point increase from 2020-21’s proficiency rate of 33.7%



Math

Statewide, 34% of students scored proficient on math assessments across all tested grades. 3.2 percentage point increase from last year’s proficiency rate of 30.8% 8.1 percentage point increase from 2020-21’s proficiency rate of 25.9%

In grades 3-8, 39% of students scored proficient on math assessments. 4.1 percentage point increase from last year’s proficiency rate of 34.9% 9.7 percentage point increase from 2020-21’s proficiency rate of 29.3%

In grades 9-11, 22.9% of students scored proficient on math assessments. 1.6 percentage point increase from last year’s proficiency rate of 21.3% 10.1 percentage point increase from 2020-21’s proficiency rate of 11.8%



Science

Statewide, 43.2% of students scored proficient on science assessments across all tested grades. 3.4 percentage point increase from last year’s proficiency rate of 39.8% 4.9 percentage point increase from 2020-21’s proficiency rate of 38.3%

In grades 3-8, 43.1% of students scored proficient on science assessments 3.8 percentage point increase from last year’s proficiency rate of 39.3% 5.5 percentage point increase from 2020-21’s proficiency rate of 37.6%

In grade 10, 42.9% of students scored proficient on science assessments 1.7 percentage point increase from last year’s proficiency rate of 41.2% 1.8 percentage point increase from 2020-21’s proficiency rate of 41.1%



Social Studies

Statewide, 43.2% of students scored proficient on social studies assessments across all tested grades. 0.5 percentage point increase from last year’s proficiency rate of 42.7% 6.5 percentage point increase from 2020-21’s proficiency rate of 36.7%

In grades 6-8, 43.9% scored proficient on social studies assessments. 0.4 percentage point increase from last year’s proficiency rate of 43.5% 5.6 percentage point increase from 2020-21’s proficiency rate of 37.3%

In grade 11, 38.5% scored proficient on social studies assessments. 0.8 percentage point increase from last year’s proficiency rate of 37.7% 5.3 percentage point increase from 2020-21’s proficiency rate of 33.2%

