State: Elder abuse too often goes un-, or underreported

Jim Harris 11 hours ago

The Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability (TCAD) is promoting World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD) to reduce the underreporting of abuse crimes against older adults. Observed annually on June 15, WEAAD is an opportunity for communities around the world to promote a better understanding of abuse and neglect of older adults.

“No matter a person’s age, they should be able to live their life with dignity and respect,” said TCAD Executive Director James Dunn. “I will always fight to protect some of our most vulnerable Tennesseans, and I encourage my fellow Volunteers to contact TCAD or Adult Protective Services so we can prevent these heinous acts.”

Governor Bill Lee has declared Thursday, June 15, 2023, as Elder Abuse Awareness Day in Tennessee.

The observation of WEAAD started on June 15, 2006, by the International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse and the World Health Organization at the United Nations.

According to the National Council on Aging, one in 10 older adults experience elder abuse, but a study by the National Center on Elder Abuse estimates only one in 24 cases are reported.

Anyone suspecting the abuse, neglect, or exploitation of an older Tennessean should make a report to Tennessee Adult Protective Services by calling (888) 277-8366 or filling out a report online. If there is immediate danger, contact local law enforcement.

