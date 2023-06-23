St. Joseph Catholic Church welcoming new pastor on July 1

St. Joseph Catholic Church is welcoming Father Dennis Kress as its new pastor and are inviting all Catholics in the area to come and worship with them.

Father Kress will assume his new role on July 1st, and according to an announcement, the congregation and church community invite you to Mass at 9 am every Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday.

The church is located at 3425 Andersonville Highway in Andersonville (37705). If you would like to learn more about Father Kress or about St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, call 865-494-7746 or email stjosephnorristn@gmail.com. You can also visit their website at www.sjnorris.org.