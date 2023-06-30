Smokies announce ‘Paint the Park Pink’ Night at Smokies Stadium

(Tennessee Smokies press release) The Tennessee Smokies have announced the team will host ‘Paint the Park Pink’ Night at Smokies Stadium on Saturday, August 5 benefiting Making Strides Against Breast Cancer. Breast cancer survivors will be recognized on the field and Stand Up To Cancer signs will be handed out to fans to honor loved ones for a moment of silence.

The Tennessee Smokies players will wear specialty pink jerseys for their game against the Chattanooga Lookouts on this date. The jerseys will be auctioned off, with the proceeds benefitting Making Strides Against Breast Cancer. The auction will take place on milbauctions.com beginning on Thursday, August 3 at 5pm and close on Saturday, August 5 at 8:30pm.

“The American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer is a celebration of courage and hope, a movement uniting communities to end breast cancer as we know it, for everyone,” said American Cancer Society Associate Director of Development Janelle Carda. “Over the past two decades, the Making Strides movement has grown into the nation’s largest and most impactful breast cancer movement committed to funding lifesaving breast cancer research, advancing health equity and providing for essential programs and services. The American Cancer Society cannot do the work we do without amazing partners like Smokies Baseball, Erie Insurance and the local community that supports our mission.”

The Tennessee Smokies encourage all fans to wear pink as a representation of camaraderie and community strength.

“As a longtime Smokies Baseball season ticket holder and a 10-year breast cancer survivor, this game holds special significance,” said Maria Cornelius, who has served on the volunteer committee for Making Strides against Breast Cancer for eight years. “When Making Strides Against Breast Cancer and ‘Paint the Park Pink’ sponsor Erie Insurance approached Smokies Baseball about holding a pink game, they immediately wanted to work with us to make it happen. This game means so much to everyone whose life has been affected by breast cancer. It is a chance to recognize survivors, remind those fighting now that they are not alone and to remember those we have lost.”

Tickets are on sale now for Paint The Park Pink Night by visiting www.smokiesbaseball.com or by visiting the box office window Monday-Friday from 10:00am-5:00pm. For any questions about ‘Paint the Park Pink’ Night or any other promotions, fans can call the Tennessee Smokies Sales Office at (865) 286-2300.