Singing to benefit Norma Day Memorial Scholarship

The family of the late Norma Day, who served as the longtime director of the Rocky Top Public Library until her passing last year, will host a gospel singing next month to raise money for the scholarship fund that bears her name.

This year, the family says that, thanks to the “overwhelming generosity of supporters,” three deserving 2023 high school graduates each received $1000 scholarships this year. To ensure the long-term viability of the Norma Day Memorial Scholarship, the family will host its Annual Benefit Singing on Tuesday, July 25th—Norma’s birthday—at the Gospel Light Church of God at 127 Tackett Lane in Rocky Top. The event will begin at 6:30 pm.

For those who want to help support the scholarship fund, but are unable to attend the benefit on the 25th, you can make a donation via check by sending it to 121 Tackett Lane, Rocky Top, TN 37769 and making the check payable to “Gospel Light Church of God Ladies Ministry, and indicating in the memo line “Scholarship.” You may also make contributions through both Venmo and Paypal.

For more information, visit the Norma Day Memorial Scholarship Facebook page or call Christy Day-Hibbler at 865-659-6737.