Ruby Louise Boles age 75

Ruby Louise Boles age 75, went to her Heavenly home on Saturday, June 3, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was born on May 22, 1948, in Knoxville, Tennessee to the late Lewis and Mary Jones. Ruby was a member of Carpenter’s Chapel. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Ruby loved spending time with her family and cooking. She enjoyed watching her son, granddaughter, and great grandsons’ race, and all her other grandchildren and great grandchildren play sports. She is loved and will be missed dearly. In addition to her parents, Ruby is preceded in death by, son Shawn Boles, great grandson Bentlee Wade and sisters Carolyn Thurman and Dorothy May Jones.

Survived by:

Husband ………………………..Ron H Boles Sr.
Sons………………………………..Ron H. Boles Jr. and Kathie
                                               Stacy Boles wife Linda
Grandchildren…………………Sheri Durham husband Jake
                                               Kayla Boles husband Josh
                                               Casey Boles
                                                Amy Wade husband Tyler
                                                Megan Blair husband Travis
Greatgrandchildren…………Daniel, Laklee, Hailey, Landon, Riley, Hunter, Lucas, Cora, Lily, Alana, Zaylee,
                                               Amelia, and Evie Jade
Siblings……………………………Joyce Thompson, Linda Carver, Marie Jones and Harold Jones

Several nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home from 5-7PM with the funeral service to follow with Rev. Ralph Baker and Pastor Johnny Garon officiating. Family and friends will meet at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 10:15AM and go in funeral procession to Solway Church of God Cemetery for an 11:00AM interment. www.holleygamble.com

