Rocky Top to celebrate Independence Day all day on the 4th

Jim Harris 7 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 51 Views

The City of Rocky Top will hold its Independence Day Celebration on July 4th from 3 to 10 pm at the George Templin Athletic Field.

The event will feature all kinds of fun for the entire family, including bounce houses, food trucks, axe throwing, train rides, a dunking booth, face painting, a rock wall, a petting zoo, live music and a cornhole tournament.

The day begins with the Lake City Middle School Football Team Car Show from 10 am to 2 pm.

Bring your cars, motorcycles, jeeps, whatever you want to show off. The registration fee is $20 before the 4th, $25 the day of the show. The Car Show will be located in the Coal Miner’s Museum parking lot and across the street in the Powell Clinch parking lot.

Your kids are also invited to take part in the Kids’ Parade, which will start at 2:45 pm in the parking lot of Truist Bank and end at the ballfield.

For more, search for Rocky Top’s Facebook page.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Big Clinch River Cleanup set for July 8

The Clinch River Chapter of Trout Unlimited will host its annual Big Clinch River Cleanup …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.