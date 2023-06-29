Rocky Top to celebrate Independence Day all day on the 4th

The City of Rocky Top will hold its Independence Day Celebration on July 4th from 3 to 10 pm at the George Templin Athletic Field.

The event will feature all kinds of fun for the entire family, including bounce houses, food trucks, axe throwing, train rides, a dunking booth, face painting, a rock wall, a petting zoo, live music and a cornhole tournament.

The day begins with the Lake City Middle School Football Team Car Show from 10 am to 2 pm.

Bring your cars, motorcycles, jeeps, whatever you want to show off. The registration fee is $20 before the 4th, $25 the day of the show. The Car Show will be located in the Coal Miner’s Museum parking lot and across the street in the Powell Clinch parking lot.

Your kids are also invited to take part in the Kids’ Parade, which will start at 2:45 pm in the parking lot of Truist Bank and end at the ballfield.

For more, search for Rocky Top’s Facebook page.