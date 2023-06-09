Rocky Top Library Summer Reading underway

“All Together Now” is the theme of Summer Reading 2023 at all four of your Anderson County public libraries, including at the Rocky Top Library.

Summer Reading programming began this week. Sign-ups are still open and you can sign up at the library or on their website.

Mark your calendars for the library’s wrap-up event on July 14th at 4pm.

Those that participated in Summer Reading and recorded the books they read will receive prizes!

Stitch & Chat program update: Attention crafters! The Stitch & Chat program has a new schedule for the summer! Starting June 5th, participants will be gathering on Mondays at 11am instead of on Tuesdays. Bring your fiber crafts and join in for a cozy and creative time together. Check the library calendar for additional scheduling changes for the months of June and July.

The library has plenty of new and fun youth and intergenerational programs set for Summer Reading and they have so many new books on the way, be sure to drop by the library to check some new good reads out.

For more information and updates, visit www.RockyTopPublicLibrary.org, or drop by the library to ask us questions! Follow us on Facebook and Instagram for exciting updates, event reminders, and more!