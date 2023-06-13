Robert Clifton Goodman Jr., better known as “Bob”, age 72 of Clinton

Robert Clifton Goodman Jr., better known as “Bob”, age 72 of Clinton, TN passed away on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at The Waters of Clinton in Clinton, TN. Bob was a Vietnam Veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from civil services. He was very talented with his writing skills and had two books published, which were “Hand Full of Miracles” and “Through The Eyes of Santa”. Bob also had a great sense of humor and was a gun enthusiast.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Robert Goodman Sr and Faye Goodman.

Bob is survived by his wife of 42 years, Annie Andersen of Clinton, TN; son, Robert Goodman III and wife Angie of Waco, TX; daughters, Dawn Ann Oxford of Temple, TX, and Margie Burks and husband Don of Moody, TN; brother, Ron Goodman and wife Deb of California; sister, Connie Goodman Noller of Lexington, KY. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Carter, Banner, Trent, Reece, Robert IV, Miley, Alex, Anthony, Ethan, and Noah, and many friends.

Bob’s family will receive his friend on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 from 11:00am to 1:00pm. His celebration of life will begin at 1:00pm all in the chapel of Jones Mortuary. His interment will follow his celebration of life at Sunset Cemetery in Clinton, TN with full military honors.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is serving the family of Robert Goodman.