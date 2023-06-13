Robert Clifton Goodman Jr., better known as “Bob”, age 72 of Clinton

Jim Harris 18 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 78 Views

Robert Clifton Goodman Jr., better known as “Bob”, age 72 of Clinton, TN passed away on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at The Waters of Clinton in Clinton, TN.  Bob was a Vietnam Veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from civil services.  He was very talented with his writing skills and had two books published, which were “Hand Full of Miracles” and “Through The Eyes of Santa”. Bob also had a great sense of humor and was a gun enthusiast.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Robert Goodman Sr and Faye Goodman.

Bob is survived by his wife of 42 years, Annie Andersen of Clinton, TN; son, Robert Goodman III and wife Angie of Waco, TX; daughters, Dawn Ann Oxford of Temple, TX, and Margie Burks and husband Don of Moody, TN; brother, Ron Goodman and wife Deb of California; sister, Connie Goodman Noller of Lexington, KY. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Carter, Banner, Trent, Reece, Robert IV, Miley, Alex, Anthony, Ethan, and Noah, and many friends.

Bob’s family will receive his friend on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 from 11:00am to 1:00pm. His celebration of life will begin at 1:00pm all in the chapel of Jones Mortuary. His interment will follow his celebration of life at Sunset Cemetery in Clinton, TN with full military honors.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is serving the family of Robert Goodman.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Payton Issac Bridges

Payton Issac Bridges was taken from his loving family on May 25, 2023. This most …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.