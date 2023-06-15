Roane road boss announces annual picnic

Roane County Road Superintendent Dennis Ferguson is once again inviting citizens to his 10th annual Community Picnic later this month.

This year’s picnic will be held Thursday, June 29th, from 12 noon until 2 pm at Roane County Park (3515 Roane State Highway, Harriman, TN 3774), with lunch served at noon.

This free event features hamburgers and hot dogs with the fixins, watermelon, and live music from the Trent James Band.

Again, everything is free. For more information, find the Roane County Highway Department on Facebook.

No taxpayer funds are used to pay for this annual community event.