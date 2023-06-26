Report: OR Council given 11 names as city manager search continues

Jim Harris Featured, Local News

According to the Oak Ridger newspaper, GovHR USA—the executive search firm assisting Oak Ridge in its search for a new city manager—has passed along its recommendations of 11 candidates to succeed Mark Watson, who retired on May 5th.

In all, over 50 candidates from 23 states and, according to the paper, “one other country,” applied, and the search firm narrowed the list down to 11 they feel should be interviewed by the City Council as they prepare to make their decision.

The City Council will meet in a special called session on Tuesday, June 27th to discuss the candidates and decide which ones they would like to interview. Council members can choose to interview any of the applicants they choose, and are not limited by the 11 recommendations made by GovHR USA.

According to the Oak Ridger, the 11 recommended by GovHR USA are:

  • Brian J. Borne, of North Carolina
  • Casey Bradley, from Wisconsin
  • Ciro M. Cetrangolo, of Illinois
  • Randall Dowling, of Georgia
  • Aretha R. Ferrell-Benavides, from Texas
  • Randall W. “Randy” Hemann, also of North Carolina
  • Arthur J. “A.J.” Krieger, of Colorado
  • Shannon Lavrin, of South Carolina
  • John D. Manning, from Missouri
  • James Tyson “Ty” Ross, of Loudon, Tennessee
  • Julius Suchy, of Michigan

Tuesday’s special called meeting of the Oak Ridge City Council will be held at 6 pm at the Municipal Building.

