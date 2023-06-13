Reminder: Solid Waste Advisory Board to meet June 21

(Submitted, AC Mayor’s Office) Members of the Anderson County Solid Waste Advisory Board will meet next week.

The advisory board will meet at 4 pm on Wednesday, June 21, in Room 118A at the Anderson County Courthouse. The meeting’s purpose is to discuss and approve the annual progress report for 2022. The public is invited to attend.

According to the meeting announcement, the annual solid waste progress report is a document required each year by Tennessee’s Solid Waste Management Act of 1991. The report includes such data as: collection, recycling, transportation, disposal, public costs, and any other information the board considers relevant to solid waste management and planning.