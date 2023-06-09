Reminder: Bobby Wilson Free Fishing Day Saturday, Free Fishing Week through June 16

(TWRA) Tennessee’s 2023 Bobby Wilson Free Fishing Day is Saturday, June 10 in Tennessee and all state residents and visitors of any age may fish free without a license in Tennessee’s public waters. Additionally, those youth ages 15 or younger may fish free the entire week, beginning on Free Fishing Day and continuing through the following Friday, June 16.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency provides the annual free day and week in hopes of introducing children to fishing and also to increase interest in fishing. Fishing is not only a great family activity but helps brings awareness to the natural environment.

The TWRA is among several organizations planning special fishing events, primarily for youngsters. Various events are scheduled across the state. A special thanks goes to Academy + Sports for its statewide sponsorship for Bobby Wilson Free Fishing Day. Visit the TWRA website, www.tnwildlife.org for the latest updates. The TWRA annually stocks several thousand pounds of fish for events.

Free Fishing Day was named in honor of Bobby Wilson who retired last year after more than 40 years of service to the TWRA. He served in the Fisheries Division for 35 years, before being named TWRA Deputy Director in 2015 and Executive Director in 2020.

Bobby Wilson Free Fishing Day and Free Fishing Week apply to Tennessee’s public waters, TWRA owned and operated lakes, and state park facilities. Some privately owned pay lakes continue to charge during this special day and week. Anglers will need to consult with those operators if there are any questions about a facility.