The Anderson County Commission will hold a public hearing on the budget for the upcoming fiscal year tonight at 6 pm in room 312 of the Courthouse in Clinton.

Following the hearing, the full County Commission will convene for a special called session with one item on the agenda, namely deliberation and passage of the budget for the fiscal year that begins on July 1st.

Both meetings will be held in room 312 and, of course, are open to the public.