Reminder: AC Clerk’s Courthouse office closed Wednesday, all other locations are open

The Anderson County Clerk’s Office, in room 111 of the Courthouse in Clinton, is closed today (Wednesday, June 21st) while Clerk Jeff Cole and his staff move the office down the hall to its new location.

Even though the Courthouse office is closed, both satellite offices (in Andersonville and Oak Ridge) and both drive-thrus (in Clinton and Oak Ridge) are open as usual until 5 pm.