Registration open for inaugural 3-on-3 OR basketball league

Team registration for the Oak Ridge Recreation & Parks Department’s 2023 Summer 3-on-3 outdoor basketball season is now open.

An 18+ Men’s League will be offered on Thursday evenings with a possibility of Wednesday make up games. The season will consist of eighteen, 20-minute contests and a tournament at the end of the season will determine the champion.

Teams must complete registration paperwork and pay the applicable registration fee by July 8th.

Games are scheduled to begin the week of July 20th and will be held at the Scarboro Park outdoor courts. For this inaugural season, there is a 12-team limit.

For more information or to obtain the registration paperwork, teams may contact Matt Reece at (865) 425-3440 or players may inquire at the front desk of the Oak Ridge Civic Center.

