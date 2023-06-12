Randy Isabell age 55, passed away on Monday, June 5th, 2023 at the Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. Randy was born on June 7th, 1967 in to the late Robert and Nadine Isabell. He was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed, spending time with his family and friends and playing his guitar. He is preceded in death by: Parents: Robert and Nadine Phillips Isabell, and Step Daughter: Dana Miles

Randy is survived by:

Wife Tina Ward of Lake City

Step Daughter Tiffany & Robert Pyles and their children Brooke and Cheyenne

Step Son Thomas Miles Goodman & Britney Smith

Brother Dewayne Phillips & wife Linda

Sisters Darlene Randolph Crain & Missy Thornto

Niece Misty Phillips

Great Niece Lily Griffin

Mother in Law Shirley Greene

Brothers & Sisters in Law Kelly Bray & wife Teresa

Lee Miller & wife Lisa

Also many family and friends dear to Randy

Visitation: 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, Tuedsay, June 13, 2023 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 2:00 PM, Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City

A graveside service will be held at Lowe Cemetery following the funeral service on Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.