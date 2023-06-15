Ragan, Butler to discuss new laws Thursday

Jim Harris 15 hours ago

On Thursday, June 15th, State Representatives John Ragan and Ed Butler, both of whom represent Anderson County will share a Legislative Update, highlighting several new laws passed by the General Assembly that will take effect in Tennessee on July 1st, at the monthly meeting of the Republican Party in Anderson County. “Weapons, drugs, crime, tax cuts, books, gender, and divisive college topics” were all addressed by the legislature this session, according to an announcement, and this evening’s event will largely focus on those new laws.

A short business meeting will also be held. The meeting which begins at 7:00 pm will be held in Clinton at 635 Hillcrest Street behind the Clinton Church of God sanctuary. The public is invited. Call/text chairwoman Myra Mansfield at 865-712-8027 for more information.

