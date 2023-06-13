Payton Issac Bridges was taken from his loving family on May 25, 2023. This most amazing young man came into our lives on Thanksgiving Day November 27, 2003. Payton proudly finished Coalfield High School, Class of 2022. Payton was kind and loyal to all, He enjoyed his music and playing video games. Payton enjoyed spending time with his friends while trying to figure out what he wanted to do with his life. In Payton’s short life he loved to live and laugh. He has given his family wonderful memories and laughable adventures together.

Patyon leaves behind his mother Chelsea Bridges and (significant other) Jeffery Seiber, brother Mason Seiber (Harriman), father Timothy Bridges (significant other) Samantha Moses, brothers Shaun and Levi, sisters Leila and Zoe (Wartburg), grandmother (LeLe) Linda French Varnadore (Clinton), grandparents Mark and Gill Varnadore (Oak Ridge) & James and Deborah Bridges (Oliver Springs) aunt Brittany and uncle Dainius Jonika (Hixon), aunt Melissa Bridges and Tabitha Breeden, uncle James Bridges, many cousins, great aunts and great uncles.

Receiving of friends will be on Friday, June 16th, 2023, from 4:00-6:00PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home with the services to follow at 6:00PM.

Payton’s family would like to invite you to help us to release lanterns at Gibbs Ferry Park at Sunset (gathering 8:30). The park is located at 1699 Oak Ridge Highway, between Clinton and Oak Ridge.

Payton loved his hoodies, if you would like to honor him by wearing a hoodie, please do so.

