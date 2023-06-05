Open house for OR pool project

Jim Harris

The Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department will hold its first public open house for the Outdoor Pool Renovation Project this month.

On Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 6 p.m., the public is invited to join us for a brief presentation at the Scarboro Community Center followed by an interactive open house.

The open house is a chance for the consulting company working on the project, Kimley-Horn and Counsilman-Hunsaker, and staff at the City to hear public input involving the plans for the city’s historic outdoor pool.

Light refreshments will be provided.

For questions and/or more information, call the Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Civic Center front desk at (865) 425-3450, or visit the Civic Center Front Desk at 1403 Oak Ridge Turnpike.

