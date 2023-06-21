Oak Ridge to host USA Cycling Individual Time Trial National Championships Thursday

(Information from Oak Ridge Today, a WYSH news partner) Oak Ridge will host the USA Cycling Individual Time Trial National Championships on Thursday, June 22. Elite cyclists nationwide will be showcasing their skill and competing for the championship.

The races will affect traffic in parts of east Oak Ridge near the Clinch River starting at 7 am Thursday.

See the race schedule here. The women’s races start at 9:30 a.m. and the men’s at about 12 p.m.

See the information below for detailed traffic and road closure information, including on Melton Lake Drive, access to Emory Valley Road, and the impact on neighborhoods. All roads are expected to reopen a little after 5 pm.

For questions or information, call (865) 483-1321 or send an email to cyclinginfo@oakridgevisitor.com.

Melton Lake Drive Impact:

7 a.m.—partial shutdown of Melton Lake Drive begins. The closure runs from Amanda Drive to Emory Valley Road.

8:30 a.m.—Melton Lake Drive will be closed from Palisades Parkway to Rolling Links Boulevard. Union Valley Road will also be closed. Residents of the River’s Run, Rockbridge, and Royal Troon neighborhoods may enter and exit right onto Melton Lake Drive toward Edgemoor Road until full closure.

9:25 a.m.—full closure of Melton Lake Drive from Palisades Parkway to Edgemoor Road, including the neighborhoods. Residents of Palisades Parkway may turn left onto Melton Lake Drive toward Oak Ridge Turnpike.

Neighborhood Impact:

9-9:25 a.m.—Neighborhood residents may enter and exit during this time via Rolling Links Boulevard toward Edgemoor Road, and they will be assisted by the Oak Ridge Police Department. “Please practice extra caution during this time,” the press release said. “Cyclists will warm up along the course, including the neighborhoods.”

9:25 a.m.—The River’s Run, Rockbridge, and Royal Troon neighborhoods, including the Rolling Links Blvd Entrance, will be shut down.

11:25-11:55 a.m.—Residents may enter and exit the neighborhood using Rolling Links Boulevard via Edgemoor Road between about 11:25-11:55 a.m. “In case of an emergency, an EMS and fire truck will be on standby,” the press release said. “Any recurring services, including but not limited to home care, lawn care, or repair, will need to be rescheduled or arrive prior to 9:25 a.m. All vehicles along the race route must be in the driveway and off the road.”

Emory Valley Road Access:

8:30 a.m.—Emory Valley Road will be closed from the Artesia Drive intersection to Melton Lake Drive. Spectators will have walking access to Melton Lake Drive from Emory Valley Road. Otherwise, there will not be access via that route, the press release said. Organizers suggest viewers park in the grassy lot at Melton Lake with the assistance of USA Cycling and Oak Ridge Police Department. Spectators will also have walking access from Emory Valley Road as mentioned above. Residents of Amanda Drive or Emory Valley Road will need to take Antioch Drive, Baylor Drive, Baltimore Drive, etc. to exit the neighborhood, the press release said.

Reopening:

5 p.m.—All roads will tentatively be opened.