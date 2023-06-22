Photo by OR R&P

Oak Ridge softball sign-ups open Monday

Jim Harris

(OR press release) Team registration for the City of Oak Ridge Recreation & Parks’ 2023 Fall Softball season opens June 26, 2023.

A Men’s League will be offered on Monday evenings with the possibility of Thursday make-up games. A recreational and a competitive Co-Ed league will be offered on Tuesday evenings with possibilities of Thursday make-up games.

Each league will consist of an 8-game season and an end of season tournament to determine the champion.

Teams must complete registration paperwork and pay the applicable registration fee by July 22. Games are scheduled to begin the week of August 7.

For more information or to obtain the registration paperwork, teams may contact Matt Reece at (865) 425-3440 or players may inquire at the front desk of the Oak Ridge Civic Center.

