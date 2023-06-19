Oak Ridge seeks Board members

(Submitted) Individuals interested in serving on a City of Oak Ridge Board are encouraged to apply before the end of June.

Youth in the City are encouraged to apply to serve on the Youth Advisory Board. There are also opportunities for students to apply to be the high school representative for the Environmental Quality Advisory Board and Traffic Safety Advisory Board.

A completed 2023 Boards and Commissions application must be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office

in the Municipal Building by 5 p.m. on Friday, June 30, 2023.

The Oak Ridge City Council will appoint members to these boards at the Monday, July 10 meeting.

The following boards have vacancies:

 Oak Ridge Beer Permit Board (1)

 Environmental Quality Advisory Board (1)

 Environmental Quality Advisory Board (high school representative)

 Recreation and Parks Advisory Board (1)

 Traffic Safety Advisory Board (2)

 Traffic Safety Advisory Board (high school representative)

 Youth Advisory Board (16)

All applicants must be residents of the City of Oak Ridge unless otherwise specified in City Code.

For more information about each vacancy and how to apply, visit

https://www.oakridgetn.gov/elections or contact the City Clerk’s Office at (865) 425-3411.

