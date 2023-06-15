Oak Ridge Schools announce panel discussion, documentary screening leading up to “Oppenheimer” movie premiere

Jim Harris

(Oak Ridge Schools, submitted) Oak Ridge Schools will host a free, community-centered red-carpet event featuring a 90-minute panel discussion and a screening of the documentary film, Oppenheimer After Trinity. The panel—made up of local scientists, historians, filmmakers and Oak Ridge students—will re-examine the conversations held over 80 years ago surrounding the splitting of the atom and discuss the development and deployment of emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, and their potential impact on future generations.

The event will be held at the Oak Ridge High School Auditorium on Wednesday, July 19, from 6-8:30 p.m. and include free popcorn and soda for attendees. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for guests to mingle, enjoy the red carpet and take photos. As a nod to the birth of Oak Ridge, 1940’s era attire is encouraged, though not required.

Held during “Premiere Week” for the blockbuster film, Oppenheimer, the event presents an opportunity to celebrate the unique history of the Oak Ridge community and position Oak Ridge students alongside community leaders to encourage their intellectual growth and prepare them as the next generation of industry leaders on the global stage.

For more information on the event, visit www.ortn.edu/oppenheimer.

FEATURED PANELISTS:

                    Dr. Lynne Parker, Director of the AI Tennessee Initiative at University of Tennessee Knoxville

                    Prasanna Balaprakash, Director of Oak Ridge National Lab (ORNL) Artificial Intelligence Initiative

                    Julie Ezold, Technical Advisor for the Department of Energy Isotope Program

                    Trent Di Giulio, director of Oppenheimer After Trinity

                    Ray Smith, City of Oak Ridge Historian

    Oak Ridge High School Students

Aaliyah Herron, senior

Isabella Zolnierczuk, senior

Odelia Kneiser, junior

Elena Vogt, sophomore

