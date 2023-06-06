Oak Ridge native, ORHS grad currently serving in Japan

(Submitted, USN Office of Community Outreach) Lt. Sean Bowen a native of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, serves in Japan aboard a U.S. Navy warship.

Lt. Sean Bowen, USN (Photo by Lt. Cmdr. Jacob Joy, Navy Office of Community Outreach)

Bowen attended Oak Ridge High School and graduated in 2007. Bowen joined the Navy nine years ago.

“I joined the Navy for the educational opportunities, the humanitarian missions and to continue the family legacy of service,” said Bowen.

Today, Bowen serves as a medical doctor aboard USS Green Bay.

Skills and values learned in the Navy are similar to those found in Oak Ridge.

“When I was growing up, the school system taught me to work hard,” said Bowen.

USS Green Bay is an amphibious warship. These types of ships embark, transport and land U.S. Marines for a variety of warfare missions. Because of their inherent capabilities, these ships have been and will continue to be called upon to support humanitarian and other contingency missions on short notice, according to Navy officials.

As a member of the Navy, Bowen is part of a world-class organization focused on maintaining maritime dominance, strengthening partnerships, increasing competitive warfighting capabilities and sustaining combat-ready forces in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“The Navy maintains our nation’s global presence and defends navigation on the open seas,” said Bowen.

Bowen serves in Japan as part of the Forward Deployed Naval Forces. These naval forces operate with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Service members in this region are part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, which has the largest area of responsibility in the world.

“As the largest force in our nation’s front line against revisionist actors, U.S. Pacific Fleet meets this great responsibility with strength, resolve and confidence,” said Adm. Samuel Paparo, U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander. “Together with our joint and combined partner operations, we are positioned to defend – across all domains – any attempts to threaten our nation, our allies and partner’s security, freedom and well-being.”

Bowen and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.

“My proudest accomplishment in the Navy is the work I have done as the ship’s medical officer,” said Bowen.

As Bowen and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“Serving in the Navy gives me a sense of pride and purpose,” said Bowen. “I can keep the people on the front lines safe, and they can get the best medical care possible.”

Bowen is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I would like to thank my father, my grandfathers and my wife who have been very supportive of my naval career,” added Bowen.