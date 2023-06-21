Oak Ridge announces plans for Independence Day

Jim Harris 6 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 48 Views

The City of Oak Ridge is sponsoring its annual fireworks show to celebrate Independence Day once again. The display will be held in A.K. Bissell Park on July 4th and is scheduled to begin at dark, around 9:45 p.m.

The Oak Ridge Community Band will perform prior to the fireworks. The concert is free, but donations are accepted by the band to help cover the cost of equipment and other expenses.

The music is expected to begin at 7:30 p.m.

Anyone planning to attend is advised to bring a lawn chair or blanket for outdoor seating.

A safety zone will be established by the Oak Ridge Fire Department. Please sit only in the designated areas.

Parking will not be allowed along the Oak Ridge Turnpike right of way. Drivers should also not park on private property, unless they have obtained permission from the owner.

As a reminder, the discharge of fireworks within Oak Ridge city limits is prohibited without a permit.

For more information on this event, visit the City of Oak Ridge Facebook page, @CityofOakRidge. You can also call the Oak Ridge Fire Department for additional information at (865) 425-3520.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

ACSO: Two indicted, arrested in separate abuse cases

Tuesday, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests of two people on charges related …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.