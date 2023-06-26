Photo from the first time this event was held in 2019. It was not held in 2020 due to COVID-19. (Submitted)

Oak Ridge announces indoor yard sale

Jim Harris 6 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 378 Views

If you need to clean out your attic, your garage or your kids’ closets and would like to make a few dollars in the process, the city of Oak Ridge has an opportunity to do just that next month!

For one day only, Saturday, July 15, the City of Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department is hosting an indoor yard sale in the Oak Ridge Civic Center Gym, located at 1403 Oak Ridge Turnpike.

The sale will be from 8 am to 2 pm and officials say they are looking for sellers. Spaces can be reserved for $15 and you can get up to two spaces, while they are available.

For applications, vendor rules and regulations, or more information, stop by the Civic Center front desk, visit www.orrecparks.recdesk.com, or call (865) 425-3450.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Clinton Council to meet, set budget

The Clinton City Council will meet Monday at 5:30 pm at City Hall. This afternoon’s …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.