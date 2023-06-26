Oak Ridge announces indoor yard sale

If you need to clean out your attic, your garage or your kids’ closets and would like to make a few dollars in the process, the city of Oak Ridge has an opportunity to do just that next month!

For one day only, Saturday, July 15, the City of Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department is hosting an indoor yard sale in the Oak Ridge Civic Center Gym, located at 1403 Oak Ridge Turnpike.

The sale will be from 8 am to 2 pm and officials say they are looking for sellers. Spaces can be reserved for $15 and you can get up to two spaces, while they are available.

For applications, vendor rules and regulations, or more information, stop by the Civic Center front desk, visit www.orrecparks.recdesk.com, or call (865) 425-3450.