Information from WYSH news partner, the Norris Bulletin. Pick up a copy today for all of the details on the annual Norris Day event.

NORRIS DAY – 4TH OF JULY CELEBRATION GAMES, ENTERTAINMENT, AND ACTIVITIES

For event locations, look for signs on the street in front of Norris Middle School and on the Commons. 8:30 a.m. NORRIS FIRECRACKER 4K FUN RUN The Norris Recreation Commission is hosting the Norris Firecracker 4K and the new 1K Fun Walk/ Run. Pre-registration is not required but arrive no later than 8:15 a.m. to sign in and receive a race bib. Prizes awarded in a variety of age groups. Visit Facebook for more details.

8:30 a.m. REGISTER FOR THE KIDS’ DOG SHOW – Kids must be between 4 and 14 years old to show their dogs. Dogs in “Smallest Dog” category must be over 6 months old. RegistraƟon in front of Middle School near the circle.

9:00 a.m. POSTING OF THE COLORS – Scout Troop 705 and ACHS Bugle Corps

9:10 a.m. KIDS’ DOG SHOW BEGINS – Awards given for “Best Behaved, “Best Trick,” “Smallest Dog,” “Largest Dog,” “Best Looking,” and “Best in Show.” Awards given to “Best Dressed” in the Freedom Growl dog parade.

9:30 a.m. SACK RACES for individuals in these divisions: 6-year-olds & under, 7 – 10 year-olds, 11 – 15 year-olds, Adult & Child, Adult & Adult — On the Commons

10:00 a.m. DUCK RACE – Sponsored by BSA Troop 705 – Norris Middle School lawn – Each winner receives a watermelon!

10:00 a.m. – INFLATABLES – Norris Middle School

2:00 p.m. lawn – Recreation Committee

10:00 a.m. – WATER SLIDE – Norris Middle School 3:00 p.m. lawn – BSA Troop 73

10:30 a.m. DECORATED BICYCLE PARADES for 6 year-olds & under and 7 year-olds & up (Parents– The Judges love bikes decorated by the children themselves! Encourage your children’s creative efforts and enjoy the results!) On the street, in front of Norris Middle School

11:15 a.m. MANY-WHEEL RACES – Including such as tricycles, big wheels, wheelchairs, and bikes with training wheels in these divisions: 2 year-olds, 3 year-olds, 4 year-olds, 5 year-olds and 6 year-olds. Two-wheel race for 7-year-olds & under will follow the many-wheel races. – On the street, in front of Norris Middle School. HELMETS ARE REQUIRED.

12:15 p.m. WATER-BALLOON TOSS – All ages — On the Commons

3:00 p.m. WATER-BALL BATTLES ($25.00 Per Team) (Max number of team members 8) – On the Commons

5:30 p.m. EVENING PROGRAM

7:00 p.m. CONCERT ON THE COMMONS

9:30 p.m. FIREWORKS (weather and fire conditions permitting)

NORRIS LIONS CLUB BARBECUE DINNER

11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Norris Middle School Cafeteria. The menu features pulled pork, cole slaw, beans, dinner rolls, and a drink, all for $10.00.

Tickets are being sold in advance at Archers, from individual members of the Norris Lions Club, and in front of the Norris Post Office on Saturday morning. Tickets will also be sold at the door and at the Lions Booth on July 4th .

Purchasing a Barbecue Dinner Ticket is the only way to be eligible for a door prize at the Evening Program.