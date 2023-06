Registration is open now for A Night of Champions, featuring former University of Tennessee and current Cleveland Browns quarterback Josh Dobbs, on Monday, July 10th in Kingston.

The event is taking place at the Grove Church at Worship Center at 2150 Kingston Highway in Kingston (37763) on July 10th from 6:45 to 9 pm.

Tickets are $10 per person and children ages 4 and under get in for free.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call 865-376-9305 or visit www.ilovemygrove.com.