New payment software coming to AC Schools

Jim Harris 3 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 15 Views

Anderson County Schools has announced that its School Nutrition Program is transitioning to a new online cafeteria payment software.

According to an email sent to parents, RevTrak should no longer process payments, and the link for the new website will be available to use soon. Check back the week of July 17th on the MEAL PAYMENT tab at www.acs.ac/mealpayments for the new system.

Remaining balances from the school year just finished will be migrated to the new program and a record of those amounts has been generated. as a backup, according to officials. 

