NASCAR’s back with a tripledip from the Music City

Tune in all weekend long as NASCAR returns from its only off-weekend of the season with a tripleheader from the Music City!

Our weekend-long coverage gets started on Friday at 7:30 pm when the Craftsman Truck Series hits the track at the Nashville Superspeedway for the “Rackley Roofing 200.”

Action continues Saturday at 3 pm with the Xfinity Series “Tennessee Lottery 250,” and we wrap up the weekend on Sunday t 6 pm with live flag-to-flag coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series “Ally 400.”

You can catch all three races right here on WYSH and Sunday’s race will also be carried on our sister station, 96.7 Merle.

