NASCAR in Nashville: Hocevar, Allmendinger, Chastain all win in Music City

(Holly Cain, NASCAR Wire Service/MRN.com) Ross Chastain capped off a “perfect” race weekend, hitting all the right notes in the Music City to earn the winner’s guitar trophy in Sunday’s Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway — his first NASCAR Cup Series race victory of the season, a day after claiming his first career pole position.

It’s the first race win of 2023 for Chastain, who led the championship standings for seven weeks early in the year, and the first win of the year and inaugural pole position for Trackhouse Racing.

Ultimately, Chastain had to hold off Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin by 0.789 seconds for the win — leading a race-best 99 of the 300 laps, including the final 34.

Lapped traffic was a factor for Chastain to overcome all night. He lost his early lead to Tyler Reddick after Noah Gragson raced Chastain hard, trying not to be lapped. There is a history between Gragson and Chastain, who had a physical confrontation at Kansas Speedway in early May. Reddick went on to win Stage 1 after Chastain was unable to clear Gragson easily, but Reddick — who started the race alongside Chastain on the front row — spun out on pit road while losing a right-rear wheel, causing a caution shortly thereafter and ultimately not factoring for the win.

In the closing laps — with Truex hot on his bumper — Chastain had to navigate traffic again and again cars held him up in an effort not to get lapped.

Fortunately for Chastain, some of that traffic made things difficult for Truex as well, and the “Melon Man” was able to pull away some in the final 20 laps.

It was a clean race — only two short extra caution flags beyond the two scheduled stage breaks. Reddick took his third stage win of the season in Stage 1, and Hamlin notched his fourth in Stage 2.

(Holly Cain, NASCAR Wire Service/MRN.com) Kaulig Racing‘s A.J. Allmendinger held off an especially spirited field in double NASCAR Overtime to claim his first oval race victory of the season in a dramatic Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway Saturday evening.

The popular veteran led the final 20 laps and got an impressive final restart to launch his No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet from the pack and drive off to a 1.323-second win over runner-up Riley Herbst in a race that included a record-tying 11 cautions and 17 lead changes among 11 different drivers.

JR Motorsports driver Sam Mayer finished third, with Hill fourth and JR Motorsports‘ — and Tennessee native – Josh Berry rounding out the top five.

(Holly Cain, NASCAR Wire Service/NASCAR.com) Carson Hocevar took the lead with 40 laps remaining in Friday night’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway and held off every challenge necessary in the closing laps — including a frantic push from his competitors on a restart with three laps remaining — to earn his second career victory.

Hocevar held off reigning series champion, Front Row Motorsports’ Zane Smith and Friday’s polesitter Nick Sanchez by a slight 0.271-second margin in a tightly contested final push toward the finish line among the trio. The win for the 20-year-old driver of the No. 42 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet makes him the fourth multi-race winner of the season. And it’s an impressive fourth consecutive top five for Hocevar.

