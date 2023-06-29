Nancy Lou Shepard, age 73 of Maynardville passed away on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Willow Ridge Center in Maynardville, Tennessee. Nancy was born July 14, 1949, in Knox County, Tennessee to the late Roy and Stella Thomas. Nancy retired from Eastern State/Lakeshore Mental Health Center in Knoxville after 13 years. Throughout her life, she loved sewing, crocheting, and reading, but most of all spending time with her family, friends, and most of all spending time with her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by sisters, Judith Thomas and Deb Thomas.

She is survived by her sons, Whitney Shepard & wife Gail of Maynardville and Jason Shephard & wife Melanie of Heiskell; grandchildren, Daniel Shepard, Caleb Shepard & wife Alley, Corey Shephard & wife Alexis, Justin Shepard & wife Hannah, William Shepard, Morgan Shepard Douglas; 8 great-grandchildren; sisters, Margaret Blackburn, Mary Rader & husband Gary, & Vanna Rhoden & husband Terry; brothers, Roy Thomas II & wife Helen, and Jimmy Thomas; several nieces and nephews

The family will have a Celebration of Life service held at a later date which will be announced later by Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com