Motorcyclist killed in Knox crash

Jim Harris 3 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 957 Views

A motorcyclist from Andersonville was killed in a wreck last week.

As first reported by our partners at WBIR-TV, shortly before 10 pm Wednesday (June 21st), Knox County Sheriff’s deputies say that a motorcycle had been headed east on Pleasant Ridge Road while an SUV was attempting to turn west, and the two vehicles collided head-on.

KCSO has identified the motorcyclist, who died en route to the hospital, as 45-year-old Christopher Bills. The initial report indicates, based on witness statements, that the motorcycle had been traveling at an “extremely high rate of speed” before hitting the SUV.

The investigation is ongoing.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

New payment software coming to AC Schools

Anderson County Schools has announced that its School Nutrition Program is transitioning to a new …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.