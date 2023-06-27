Motorcyclist killed in Knox crash

A motorcyclist from Andersonville was killed in a wreck last week.

As first reported by our partners at WBIR-TV, shortly before 10 pm Wednesday (June 21st), Knox County Sheriff’s deputies say that a motorcycle had been headed east on Pleasant Ridge Road while an SUV was attempting to turn west, and the two vehicles collided head-on.

KCSO has identified the motorcyclist, who died en route to the hospital, as 45-year-old Christopher Bills. The initial report indicates, based on witness statements, that the motorcycle had been traveling at an “extremely high rate of speed” before hitting the SUV.

The investigation is ongoing.