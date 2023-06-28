Morgan no longer a ‘distressed’ county, according to ARC

Tuesday, Governor Bill Lee announced that the number of distressed counties in the state has reduced to eight, the fewest in Tennessee history, marking a significant milestone in the Lee administration’s mission to accelerate the transformation of rural Tennessee.

“In 2019, we began an administration-wide mission to expand opportunity for Tennesseans in rural areas, and our strategic workforce and infrastructure investments have resulted in an historic reduction of our state’s distressed counties,” Lee said in a press release. “What happens in rural Tennessee matters to all of Tennessee. As Tennessee experiences unprecedented economic growth and job creation, we’ll continue our work to prioritize rural communities so that Tennesseans in every county can thrive.”

According to the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), Grundy and Morgan counties advanced out of the distressed designation this year, reducing the total number of distressed counties from 15 to eight since 2019.

Morgan County had been listed as a “distressed” county the previous year, but in the most recent index, is now described as an “at-risk” county with a per capita market income of $25,015, a 21.8% poverty rate and a 4.9% three-year average unemployment rate. It is one of 27 at-risk counties across the state. Campbell County is among those in the “at-risk” category with a median income of $25,675, a 19.0% poverty rate, and a three-year average unemployment rate of 5.6%.

Most of Tennessee’s 95 counties—including Anderson, Knox and Roane—are in the “transitional” category. Anderson County’s average per capita income is $36,158, with a poverty rate of 15.4%, and a three-year unemployment rate of 4.7%.

In Knox County, the per capita market income is $48,076, with a 12.7% poverty rate and an average three-year unemployment rate of 4%.

In Roane County, the average per capita market income is $33,950, the poverty rate is 13.7% and the average three-year unemployment clocked in at 4.8%.

Distressed counties rank among the 10 percent most economically distressed counties in the nation. Each year, the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) prepares an index of county economic status for every county in the United States. According to information from the state website, economic status designations are identified through a composite measure of each county’s three-year average unemployment rate, per capita market income, and poverty rate. Based on these indicators, each county is then categorized as distressed, at-risk, transitional, competitive or attainment.

Only one Tennessee county, Williamson, was designated as having reached “Attainment.” Its per capita market income was at $99,720, with a poverty rate of just 3.9% , and a three-year average unemployment rate of 3.2%.

Three East Tennessee counties are considered “distressed,” and they are Scott, Hancock and Cocke.