Michael Steven Smith, age 74 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2023 at Summit View of Rocky Top, Tennessee following a period of declining health. Born in Clinton, Tennessee on January 28, 1949, he was the son of the late Charlie W. and Sally Peterson Smith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, David Smith, Darrell Smith, Timothy Smith and James Daniel Smith. Michael was an associate minister at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, and enjoyed traveling.

Michael is survived by his sister, Sandra Freeland of Batavia, Ohio, Johnny Smith and his wife Teresa of Clinton, Tennessee; Terry Smith and his wife Mary of Montana; nephew Joshua Smith and wife Amy of Clinton, Tennessee; niece Crystal Woodward of Clinton, Tennessee and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Michaels family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until time of the Memorial Service at 7:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary on Friday June 16, with Bro. Robert Jones officiating.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Michael Steven Smith.