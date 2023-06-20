Michael Steven Smith, age 74 of Clinton

Jim Harris 6 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 1 Views

Michael Steven Smith, age 74 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2023 at Summit View of Rocky Top, Tennessee following a period of declining health.  Born in Clinton, Tennessee on January 28, 1949 he was the son of the late Charlie W. and Sally Peterson Smith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, David Smith, Darrell Smith, Timothy Smith and James Daniel Smith. Michael was an associate minister at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, and enjoyed traveling.

Michael is survived by his sister, Sandra Freeland of Batavia, Ohio, Johnny Smith and his wife Teresa of Clinton, Tennessee; Terry Smith and his wife Mary of Montana; nephew Joshua Smith and wife Amy of Clinton, Tennessee; niece Crystal Woodward of Clinton, Tennessee and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Friends may visit with the Smith Family on Thursday, June 22, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. until time of the Celebration of Life Service at 7:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary with Bro. Robert Jones officiating.

A private graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 23, 2023 at Sunset Cemetery in Clinton.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Michael Steven Smith. Condolences can be made to the family at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Howard Raymond Gilchrist, also known as Gil

Howard Raymond Gilchrist, also known as Gil, passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2023 at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.